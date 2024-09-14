G20 leaders pledge collaboration to tackle disinformation and set AI framework

G20 leaders committed to combating disinformation and establishing AI guidelines during their meeting in Maceio. They emphasized the need for transparency from digital platforms and adherence to legal standards, marking a historic acknowledgment of these issues.

The leaders of the G20 on Friday committed to collaborative efforts to combat disinformation and establish a framework for addressing artificial intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministers, who gathered this week in Maceio, the capital of the northeastern state of Alagoas, emphasised in a statement the need for digital platforms to be transparent and “in line with relevant policies and applicable legal frameworks", AP reported.

It is the first time in the G20's history that the group recognises the problem of disinformation and calls for transparency and accountability from digital platforms, João Brant, secretary for digital policy at the Brazilian presidency, told The Associated Press by phone.

G20 representatives also agreed to establish guidelines for developing artificial intelligence, calling for “ethical, transparent, and accountable use of AI," with human oversight and compliance with privacy and human rights laws.

"We hope this will be referenced in the leaders' declaration and that South Africa will continue the work," Renata Mielli, adviser to Brazil's ministry of science, technology and innovation, said. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November, in Rio de Janeiro.

Mielli, Brazil's representative in the AI working group, acknowledged that there were disagreements among countries such as China and the United States, but she did not elaborate on the specifics. Ultimately, she noted, a consensus was reached that the world's wealthiest nations should work together to address global disparities in AI development.

The meeting occurred following Brazil's ban on X, which was imposed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after an extended dispute with the platform's owner, tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Since last year, X has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to block some users, mostly far-right activists accused of undermining Brazilian democracy. Musk has called the Brazilian justice a dictator and an autocrat due to his rulings affecting his companies in Brazil.

Brazil currently has the presidency of the 20 leading rich and developing nations and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has put issues that concern the developing world — such as the reduction of inequalities and the reform of multilateral institutions — at the heart of its agenda, AP reported.