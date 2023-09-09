G20 leaders commit to boost global food security, eliminate hunger1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration highlighted the urgency to augment research cooperation on climate-resilient and nutritious crops, such as millets, quinoa, and sorghum
NEW DELHI - Leaders of the world's major economies, under the banner of the G20, have pledged to combat global hunger and malnutrition, as outlined in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. The commitment aligns with the 2023 G20 Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition.