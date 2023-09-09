G20 leaders commit to boost global food security, eliminate hunger

NEW DELHI - Leaders of the world's major economies, under the banner of the G20, have pledged to combat global hunger and malnutrition, as outlined in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. The commitment aligns with the 2023 G20 Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The declaration highlighted the urgency to augment research cooperation on climate-resilient and nutritious crops, such as millets, quinoa, and sorghum, and emphasizes the significance of other traditional staples like rice, wheat, and maize. This comes on the heels of the successful 12th G20 Meeting of Agriculture Chief Scientists (MACS).

Addressing the broader agricultural needs, the G20 leaders also highlighted areas for immediate action. These include boosting access to and efficient use of fertilizers, reinforcing local fertilizer production, and focusing on soil health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Central to their commitment is the push for innovations and investments that enhance agricultural productivity, cut food wastage, and bolster sustainable and climate-friendly food systems. Additionally, the G20 leaders affirmed their support for developing nations in meeting their food security goals and guaranteeing the right to adequate food for all.

The leaders also committed to supporting developing countries’ efforts and capacities to address their food security challenges, and work together to enable access to affordable, safe, nutritious and healthy diets, and to foster the progressive realization of the right to adequate food.

As per the declaration document, open, fair, predictable, and rules-based agriculture, food and fertilizer trade will be facilitated, and export prohibitions or restrictions and reduce market distortions, in accordance with relevant WTO rules will not be imposed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaders agreed on strengthening the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) and the Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring (GEOGLAM) for greater transparency to avoid food price volatility, supporting AMIS’s work on fertilizers, its expansion to include vegetable oils, and for enhancing collaboration with early warning systems.

Although global food and energy prices have fallen from their peak levels, the potential for high levels of volatility in food and energy markets remains, given the uncertainties in the global economy. “In this context, we take note of the G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and their Implications for the Global Economy. We look forward to an ambitious replenishment of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) resources at the end of the year by IFAD members to support IFAD’s fight against food insecurity," it read.