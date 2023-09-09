G20 leaders decide to swiftly implement global tax reform1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 05:53 PM IST
G20 leaders also called for swift implementation of a Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework
New Delhi: G20 leaders on Saturday decided to swiftly implement global tax reforms which entail a framework on digital economy taxation and a global minimum corporate tax rate, the leaders said in the New Delhi Summit Declaration that was adopted by member countries.
