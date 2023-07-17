G20 meet: US, India working together to boost investment in energy transition, says Janet Yellen1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST
The US and India are partnering to create an investment platform to reduce capital costs and boost private investment for India's energy transition. They are also nearing an agreement on a global minimum tax system.
The United States and India are partnering to create an investment platform that aims to reduce capital costs and boost private investment for India's energy transition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A bi-lateral meeting between the two leasers took on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.
