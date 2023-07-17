Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / World/  G20 meet: US, India working together to boost investment in energy transition, says Janet Yellen

G20 meet: US, India working together to boost investment in energy transition, says Janet Yellen

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

The US and India are partnering to create an investment platform to reduce capital costs and boost private investment for India's energy transition. They are also nearing an agreement on a global minimum tax system.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) listens to India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a joint statement with US as part of the G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and Finance & Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meetings

The United States and India are partnering to create an investment platform that aims to reduce capital costs and boost private investment for India's energy transition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A bi-lateral meeting between the two leasers took on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

The United States and India are partnering to create an investment platform that aims to reduce capital costs and boost private investment for India's energy transition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A bi-lateral meeting between the two leasers took on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

The nations are working together on various economic aspects, including technology cooperation, commercial collaboration, and strengthening supply chains.

The nations are working together on various economic aspects, including technology cooperation, commercial collaboration, and strengthening supply chains.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," she said.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," she said.

Yellen also mentioned that the United States and India are nearing an agreement on the global minimum tax system. This positive development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Washington, where significant defense and high technology agreements were signed, emphasizing the improved bilateral relations between the two nations.

Yellen also mentioned that the United States and India are nearing an agreement on the global minimum tax system. This positive development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Washington, where significant defense and high technology agreements were signed, emphasizing the improved bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sitharaman said she was looking forward to furthering bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

Sitharaman said she was looking forward to furthering bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

"As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement," she added.

"As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement," she added.

This was Yellen's third visit to India this year. Following this, Yellen will visit Vietnam after the G20 finance meetings end on July 18.

This was Yellen's third visit to India this year. Following this, Yellen will visit Vietnam after the G20 finance meetings end on July 18.

(With agncy inputs)

(With agncy inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.