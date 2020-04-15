G20 members agree to suspend debt repayments for poor nations

The finance ministers and governors of the G20 nations on Wednesday decided to suspend debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank by the poorest countries in an effort to bring financial stability and creating scope for a fiscal stimulus in such countries distressed by the covid-19 outbreak.

After the second virtual meeting, G20 members in a communiqué said the debt suspension including both principal and interest will be available to all least developed countries as defined by the United Nations for a period of three years with one year additional grace period. The suspension period will start from 1 May and will last until December 2020.

“All bilateral official creditors will participate in this initiative, consistent with their national laws and internal procedures. We call on private creditors, working through the Institute of International Finance, to participate in the initiative on comparable terms. We ask multilateral development banks to further explore the options for the suspension of debt service payments over the suspension period, while maintaining their current rating and low cost of funding," the communique said.

Each beneficiary country will be required to commit to use the created fiscal space to increase social, health or economic spending in response to the coronavirus crisis. They cannot also contract new non-concessional debt during the suspension period, other than agreements under this initiative or in compliance with limits agreed with the IMF and World Bank.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who participated in the virtual meeting welcomed the action plan finalized at the meeting calling it a step in the right direction. “The document will guide individual and collective actions for the G20 members in responding to COVID-19 pandemic in short and medium term," she added.