G20 presidency handed over to India, PM Modi sends gifts to world leaders

Following the official handover of the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali, PM Modi as a welcome gesture gifted artistic memoirs to the country's heads.
On the sidelines of ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 November presented gifts to world leaders highlighting India’s culture and arts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the sidelines of ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 November presented gifts to world leaders highlighting India’s culture and arts.
Following the official handover of the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali, PM Modi as a welcome gesture gifted artistic memoirs to the country's heads.
Following the official handover of the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali, PM Modi as a welcome gesture gifted artistic memoirs to the country's heads.
Taking over the presidency, PM Narendra Modi Prime said it was a matter of pride for every Indian citizen. “We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking over the presidency, PM Narendra Modi Prime said it was a matter of pride for every Indian citizen. “We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change," PM Modi said.
Here's a list of gifts to country heads and what it symbolises:
1) USA: India gifted ‘Kangra Miniature Paintings' which generally portray ‘Shringar Rasa’ or depiction of love on a natural backdrop. The art originated in a small hill state ‘Guler’ in the first half of the 18th century when a family of Kashmiri painters -- trained in Mughal Style of painting -- sought shelter at the court of Raja Dalip Singh of Guler. These exquisite paintings are made today by master painters from Himanchal Pradesh using natural colors.
Here's a list of gifts to country heads and what it symbolises:
1) USA: India gifted ‘Kangra Miniature Paintings' which generally portray ‘Shringar Rasa’ or depiction of love on a natural backdrop. The art originated in a small hill state ‘Guler’ in the first half of the 18th century when a family of Kashmiri painters -- trained in Mughal Style of painting -- sought shelter at the court of Raja Dalip Singh of Guler. These exquisite paintings are made today by master painters from Himanchal Pradesh using natural colors.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
2) United Kingdom: India gifted Ahemdabad's Mata Ni Pachedi to the United Kingdom, which is a handmade textile of Gujarat and meant to be an offering in the temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess. Mata Ni Pachedi was crafted by the nomadic community of Waghris as a homage to the various incarnations of Mata, the divine singular form on the goddess from whom the others emanate and display narrative depictions of epics of Mata or Devi or Shakti.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) United Kingdom: India gifted Ahemdabad's Mata Ni Pachedi to the United Kingdom, which is a handmade textile of Gujarat and meant to be an offering in the temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess. Mata Ni Pachedi was crafted by the nomadic community of Waghris as a homage to the various incarnations of Mata, the divine singular form on the goddess from whom the others emanate and display narrative depictions of epics of Mata or Devi or Shakti.
3) Australia: India gifted Chhota Udaipur's ‘Pithora’ to Australia which is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans of Gujarat. These painting are depiction of the cave paintings that tribal used to make reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of those tribals. These incorporate all the nature’s bounty enmeshed with various aspects of human civilization encased in a childlike delight of discovery. Also, a Pithora as a mural has a special significance in the annals of the cultural anthropology and brings a sense of exuberant energy in colour dating back to mankind’s earliest expressions in creativity.
3) Australia: India gifted Chhota Udaipur's ‘Pithora’ to Australia which is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans of Gujarat. These painting are depiction of the cave paintings that tribal used to make reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of those tribals. These incorporate all the nature’s bounty enmeshed with various aspects of human civilization encased in a childlike delight of discovery. Also, a Pithora as a mural has a special significance in the annals of the cultural anthropology and brings a sense of exuberant energy in colour dating back to mankind’s earliest expressions in creativity.
These paintings bear a striking resemblance the Aboriginal dot painting from the indigenous communities of Australia.
These paintings bear a striking resemblance the Aboriginal dot painting from the indigenous communities of Australia.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
4) Italy: PM Modi gifted ‘Patan Patola Dupatta' or ‘Patan scarf’ which is a textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan area of Northern Gujarat and is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours, with the front and the reverse being indistinguishable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) Italy: PM Modi gifted ‘Patan Patola Dupatta' or ‘Patan scarf’ which is a textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan area of Northern Gujarat and is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours, with the front and the reverse being indistinguishable.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Patan Patola Dupatta is packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, which in itself is a decorative piece. Sadeli is a highly skilled wood craft, native to Surat area of Gujarat. It involves precisely cutting geometric patterns on wooden articles to produce aesthetically appealing designs.
The Patan Patola Dupatta is packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, which in itself is a decorative piece. Sadeli is a highly skilled wood craft, native to Surat area of Gujarat. It involves precisely cutting geometric patterns on wooden articles to produce aesthetically appealing designs.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
5) France, Germany, Singapore: To all these three countries, PM Modi gifted Kutch's ‘Agate Bowl’, which is a semi-precious stone formed of chalcedonic-silica, is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects.
5) France, Germany, Singapore: To all these three countries, PM Modi gifted Kutch's ‘Agate Bowl’, which is a semi-precious stone formed of chalcedonic-silica, is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects.
The precious traditional craft has been passed down through generation of artisans since the Indus Valley civilization days and is currently practised by Artisans of Khambat. Agate can be seen in various contemporary designs as home decor objects as well as fashion jewellery. The healing powers attributed to agate stones have sustained the use of agate over centuries.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The precious traditional craft has been passed down through generation of artisans since the Indus Valley civilization days and is currently practised by Artisans of Khambat. Agate can be seen in various contemporary designs as home decor objects as well as fashion jewellery. The healing powers attributed to agate stones have sustained the use of agate over centuries.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
6) Indonesia: For Indonesia, PM Modi chose Surat's ‘Silver Bowl’ and Kinnaur's Shawl. The Surat's silver bowl is a centuries old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled metalsmiths of Surat region in Gujarat. This marvellous combination of art and utility adds charm and elegance to contemporary and traditional ensembles.
6) Indonesia: For Indonesia, PM Modi chose Surat's ‘Silver Bowl’ and Kinnaur's Shawl. The Surat's silver bowl is a centuries old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled metalsmiths of Surat region in Gujarat. This marvellous combination of art and utility adds charm and elegance to contemporary and traditional ensembles.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
While 'Kinnauri Shawl' are the specialties of the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The designs show influence from Central Asia and Tibet, while the shawls are made using the extra-weft technique of weaving, with every element of the design woven using the knotting method -where the weft is inserted by hand and to lock the design, producing the lift in the pattern formed.
While 'Kinnauri Shawl' are the specialties of the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The designs show influence from Central Asia and Tibet, while the shawls are made using the extra-weft technique of weaving, with every element of the design woven using the knotting method -where the weft is inserted by hand and to lock the design, producing the lift in the pattern formed.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
7) Spain: PM Modi gifted ‘Kanal Brass Set’ to Spain which is large, straight brass trumpet, over a metre long, played in parts of Himalayan India. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as the processions of village deities. Around 138-140 long instrument is played at specific occasion is very rarely used by common people. These traditional musical instruments are now increasingly used as décor objects and are manufactured in Mandi and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh by skilled metal craftspersons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7) Spain: PM Modi gifted ‘Kanal Brass Set’ to Spain which is large, straight brass trumpet, over a metre long, played in parts of Himalayan India. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as the processions of village deities. Around 138-140 long instrument is played at specific occasion is very rarely used by common people. These traditional musical instruments are now increasingly used as décor objects and are manufactured in Mandi and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh by skilled metal craftspersons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from 1 December 2022.
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from 1 December 2022.