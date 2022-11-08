G20 presidency is a new responsibility for India: Modi

NEW DELHI :G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world’s trust in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency. Addressing the gathering, he said that from 1st December 2022, India will preside over the G-20 Summit. “It is a historic opportunity for the country. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population."
The Prime Minister said that the G-20 logo is not just any logo. “It is a message, a feeling that runs in India’s veins. It is a resolve that has been omnipresent in our thoughts through ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’."
“The lotus in the logo symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith and thought. The Philosophy of Adwait, emphasizes the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today’s conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi’s solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height," PM Modi said.
He added that India’s G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. “The world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. Even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress to make it a better place."
The Prime Minister said that this summit is not merely a diplomatic meeting. India takes it as a new responsibility and as the world’s trust in it. “Today, there is an unprecedented curiosity in the world to know and understand India. The country is being studied in a new light. Our current successes are being assessed and unprecedented hopes are being expressed about our future. In such an atmosphere it is the responsibility of the citizens to go beyond these expectations and acquaint the world with India’s capabilities, philosophy, social and intellectual strength."
PM Modi further said that there is a journey of thousands of years for India to reach this stage today. “We have seen highs of prosperity and also the darkest phase in global history. India has reached here along with the history of many invaders and their tyranny. Those experiences are the biggest strength in India’s development journey today."
He added that India is such a rich and living democracy of the world. “Democracy, diversity, indigenous approach, inclusive thinking, local lifestyle and global thoughts, today the world is seeing solutions to all its challenges in these ideas."
The Prime Minister said that we have to make sustainable development a part of individual LiFE rather than just a system of governments. “The environment is a global cause for us as well as personal responsibility."
“Many of India’s achievements can be used by other countries of the world. The use of digital technology in development, inclusion, removal of corruption, improving ease of doing business and ease of living, can be templates for many countries," PM Modi said.
He further said that the world is looking with hope towards collective leadership whether it is G7, G77 or UNGA. “India maintains close relations with developed countries on the one hand, and at the same time understands and expresses the views of developing countries very well. It is on this basis that we will build the blueprint of our G-20 Presidency together with all the friends of the ‘Global South’ who have been India’s co-travelers on the path of development for decades."
The Prime Minister added that G20 is not solely an event of the central government. “The state governments as well as the political parties should actively take part in the endeavour. The events related to G-20 will not be limited to Delhi or a few places but programmes will be held in every corner of the country."
