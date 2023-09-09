G20: Spain advocates for strong multilateralism ahead of COP281 min read 09 Sep 2023, 05:56 PM IST
The discussions at the summit prominently revolved around these themes, with a warm reception extended to the African Union’s inclusion in the G20.
New Delhi: Spain's vice-president Nadia Calvino on Saturday underscored the paramount importance of multilateralism and global collaboration in addressing climate change during the G20 Leaders’ Summit on Saturday.
