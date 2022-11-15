G-20 summit 2022: PM Modi, President Joe Biden review India-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the ongoing G-20 summit to discuss the state of the India-US strategic partnership on Tuesday.
The two leaders reviewed the state of the India-US Partnership in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. In addition to this, they talked about the global and regional developments that have taken place on the margins of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told PTI.
One of the prime topics of discussion was the Ukraine conflict and its implications. It was also informed that PM Modi and President Joe Biden expressed their happiness regarding the improving ties between the two nations and increasing cooperation by participating in groupings like Quad and I2U2.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of USA, Joseph R Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders' Summit in Bali today," the MEA said.
The deepening ties between India and USA are the result of increased cooperation between them in several future-oriented sectors including critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc.
During their meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Joe Biden for his constant support for cementing ties between India and the USA. Moreover, he conveyed his confidence in the fact that both countries would continue to maintain the level of coordination they have during India's G-20 Presidency.
The two countries share partnerships in several groupings, which gives them chance to grab opportunities in different regions across the globe. QUAD grouping consists of India, the US, Australia, and Japan. Whereas, the I2U2 group comprises the US, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.
In G20, India also holds a position in the G20 Troika, which is a group of countries that are associated with current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies. The G20 Troika includes Indonesia, Italy, and India.
Currently, G-20 is chaired by Indonesia. India's Prime Minister joined the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
