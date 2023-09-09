G20 2023: India denied request for more press access, claims White House: Report1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Ahead of the G20 Summit, India turned down the White House's request to give more access to media persons who travelled with US President Joe Biden to India. Reporters were denied access to ask questions to Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi, when both of them met in Delhi, two US officials familiar told CNN.