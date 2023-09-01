G20 Summit 2023: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India, focus on economy, climate, Ukraine2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023: US Treasury Secretary Yellen to focus on global economy, debt restructuring, and strengthening ties with India at G20 summit in New Delhi.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 leaders summit. This will be Yellen's fourth visit to India in 10 months. According to the Treasury Department, Yellen will focus on strengthening the global economy and supporting low- and middle-income countries by advancing efforts on debt restructurings, the evolution of multilateral development banks (MDBs), and building International Monetary Fund trust fund resources during the G20 summit.