Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested hosting a virtual G20 session towards the end of November to assess the recommendations and resolutions put forth during the recently concluded leaders' summit.

As reported by PTI, during the closing session of the two-day G20 summit, Modi pointed out that India's presidency of the G20 will remain in effect until November 30, allowing for more than two months to fulfill its role as the leader of the group. "In the last two days, you have put forward your views, given suggestions and a number of proposals have been put forward. It is our responsibility that the suggestions that have come forth are closely looked upon as to how they can be speeded up," Modi said.

"It is my proposal that we hold another session of the G20 virtually in November- end. In that session, we can review the issues that have been agreed upon during this summit. Our teams will share the details of it with all of view. I hope all of you will join this (session)," he said.

"With this, I declare the G20 summit as closed," Modi said.

During the concluding session, Modi invoked a Sanskrit shloka to express a prayer for hope and peace across the globe.

Furthermore, in a symbolic gesture, Modi passed on the gavel and extended his best wishes to Brazil as they prepare to assume the presidency. Brazil is set to officially take up the leadership of the elite group starting from December 1st of this year.

During the G20 meeting on Saturday, a significant development occurred as the African Union was formally welcomed as the newest permanent member of the G20. This move aims to provide developing nations with an increased voice in shaping global decision-making processes.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity on Saturday to inaugurate the Global Biofuels Alliance. The launch event was attended by notable leaders including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The establishment of the Global Biofuels Alliance aligns with one of the key priorities of India's G20 Presidency.

On the first day of the summit, a significant highlight was the joint announcement of a large-scale shipping and railway connectivity corridor project that will span from India to the Middle East and Europe. This initiative involves collaboration between India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies)