During the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the African Union (AU) had been granted permanent membership in the Group of 20 largest economies (G20) worldwide.

As reported by PTI, this announcement marked the AU's accession as a new member of this prominent global organization, consisting of 55 nations.

Shortly after the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU chairperson Azali Assoumani took the seat as a full member of the G20.

“In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal. With your agreement (he banged the gavel thrice)," Modi said.

"Before we start our work, I invite the AU president as a permanent member to take his position," he said.

Over the past few years, India has actively established itself as a prominent advocate, highlighting the issues, difficulties, and aspirations of the Global South, particularly the African continent. Prime Minister Modi has been at the forefront of these efforts, especially in advocating for the African Union's inclusion as a member of the G20. In June, Modi took the initiative by writing to the leaders of the G20 nations, urging them to grant full membership to the AU during the New Delhi summit.

A few weeks later, the proposal found its way into the official draft communique for the summit. This inclusion occurred during the third G20 Sherpas meeting, which convened in Hampi, Karnataka, in July.

The African Union (AU) is a significant organization consisting of 55 member states, collectively representing the nations across the African continent.

In an exclusive interview to PTI earlier this month, Modi said Africa is a "top priority" for India and that it works for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard.

The G20 was established in 1999 as a response to various global economic crises.

The G20 member nations collectively account for approximately 85 percent of the world's GDP, more than 75 percent of global trade, and roughly two-thirds of the global population.

In addition to the recent addition, the G20 is made up of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU).

