G20 Summit: African Union becomes permanent member of G20 under India's presidency2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Shortly after the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU chairperson Azali Assoumani took the seat as a full member of the G20.
During the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the African Union (AU) had been granted permanent membership in the Group of 20 largest economies (G20) worldwide.
