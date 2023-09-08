G20 Summit: African Union President Azali Assoumani arrives in New Delhi

President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, arrives in India for G20 summit.

Azali Assoumani, the President of the Union of Comoros and the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), has arrived in the national capital to participate in this year's G20 summit hosted by India.

Assoumani was welcomed at the New Delhi airport by Raosaheb Danve, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

In June 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant initiative to amplify Africa's representation on the global stage and influence the collective future of the world.

He communicated with his G20 counterparts, urging them to grant full membership to the African Union at the upcoming G20 summit.

Prime Minister Modi has suggested that the African Union, consisting of 55 African countries and established in 2002, should be granted full membership upon their request. He has been a staunch advocate and supporter of Africa's interests, taking a leading role in this regard. India contends that such a move would contribute to a more equitable, just, inclusive, and representative global framework and governance structure.

Prime Minister Modi is also a strong believer in holding a greater voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries. As part of India's G20 Presidency, he has particularly focused on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda.

More recently, in an editorial that has been published across newspapers, PM Modi wrote “The voice of Global South Summit, which witnessed participation from 125 countries, was one of the foremost initiatives under our Presidency. It was an important exercise to gather inputs and ideas from the Global South. Further, our Presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20."

On Thursday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that he would be very happy to see the inclusion of the African Union as a member in the G20.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

