G20 Summit: EU supports India's efforts for joint communiqué, backs Ukraine in war
European Council President Charles Michel even added that they would support India even it remains 'firm and united' in backing Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.
A day after indicating their disapproval of the draft text for the joint communique scheduled for release at the New Delhi G20 Summit, European Union officials on 8 September said they support India’s efforts to finalize a consensus leaders’ declaration over the weekend.