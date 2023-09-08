A day after indicating their disapproval of the draft text for the joint communique scheduled for release at the New Delhi G20 Summit, European Union officials on 8 September said they support India’s efforts to finalize a consensus leaders’ declaration over the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

European Council President Charles Michel even added that they would support India even if it remains 'firm and united' in backing Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.

The main hurdle for a consensus joint communique remains to be differences between the West and Russia over text to refer to the Ukraine crisis. Over the past few days, G20 negotiators have been engaged in intensive deliberations to reach an elusive compromise.

While addressing a media briefing on Friday, before the G20 Summit to be held on September 9-10, Michel made it clear that the EU would not back down from supporting Ukraine or imposing penalties on Russia for the invasion.

"I don't know if this is possible or not to have an agreement on a final communique, we will see. But we will defend our principles and will also support the efforts made by India," HT quoted Michel as saying when asked about the possibility of the Ukraine crisis holding up a leaders' declaration.

He added that he didn’t want to make a “tough statement", and instead 'give space to the Indian presidency to work actively to maximize the chance for a communique'.

He added, “We hope that it will be possible to have a communique and there is no secret about the position that the EU is defending around the table regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine."

India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, stressing on return to dialogue and diplomacy. However, it has not publicly criticized the actions of Russia, which is a key supplier of military hardware and energy.

According to Michel, Russia is isolating itself from the international community, as it violated the UN Charter despite being a permanent member of the Security Council.

He even pointed to the fallout of the Russian invasion on developing countries in terms of food and energy security, citing examples of Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"I sincerely hope this G20 meeting is one more occasion to make the clarity about Russian behavior...because by launching this war against Ukraine and by transforming the Black Sea into a battlefield Russia is shooting a food missile against the developing countries," Michel said.

He added, "The Kremlin's war is also unraveling lives far beyond Ukraine, including right here in South Asia." He added that Russia is depriving over 250 million people worldwide facing acute food insecurity and attacking Ukraine's ports.

Based on the engagement on crucial issues such as climate change while simultaneously defending democratic principles, Michel pointed to the EU’s complicated relationship with China.