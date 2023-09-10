US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.

Taking to X, Biden tweeted, “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues." Earlier on Saturday, US President Biden highlighted the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and affirmed the United States' commitment to collaborating with its allies to support the development of sustainable and robust infrastructure while prioritizing high-quality infrastructure investments. Also Read: Joe Biden on focus of G20 Summit 2023: ‘Creating better future, quality infrastructure investment, and more’ He was addressing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor programme at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Biden wrote, “One Earth. One Family. One Future. That’s the focus of this G20 Summit: building resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments, and creating a better future that represents greater opportunity, dignity, and prosperity for everyone."

"Together, the United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 – delivering solutions for our shared world," Biden further wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reaffirmed their nations’ close ties and commitment to developing robust global semiconductor supply chains during their meeting before the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, building on discussions from their June bilateral meeting.

Biden also reiterated America’s support for India’s longstanding demand for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and expressed support for India’s candidacy for another term in the UNSC as a non-permanent member in 2028-29.

“The leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding," a joint statement released by the White House after their meeting said.

Defence cooperation received a boost during Modi’s June state visit to the US after General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the manufacture of GE F-414 jet engines in India, for HAL’s Light Combat Aircraft Mk 2. The deal cleared the notification process required by US Congress with no objections raised, which means that both governments can now negotiate the terms of the agreement. It is expected to involve significant transfer of technology to India.

(With inputs from agencies)