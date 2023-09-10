G20 Summit: ‘G20 declaration balanced’, says Russia as summit moves to final day

G20 Summit: ‘G20 declaration balanced’, says Russia as summit moves to final day2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:58 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023: Russia welcomes G20 declaration refraining from condemning its actions in Ukraine conflict. In the weeks leading up to the summit, the G20 nations faced difficulties in reaching a common agreement regarding the Ukraine conflict.
Russia welcomed the G20 summit declaration, which refrained from explicitly condemning Moscow for its actions in the Ukraine conflict.
