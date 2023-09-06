G20 Summit in Delhi: ‘If China wants to play role of spoiler…’, says US National Security Advisor2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST
US National Security Advisor Sullivan says it is up to China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that it depends upon China what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it. The remarks came while responding to a question at a White House news conference on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit.