US National Security Advisor Sullivan says it is up to China to decide what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that it depends upon China what role it plays at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, if Beijing wants to come in and be a "spoiler", that option is available to it. The remarks came while responding to a question at a White House news conference on the impact of India-China border tensions on the G20 Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit - really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them."

“What I think the Chair, India, will encourage them to do what we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do, is encourage them to come in, in a constructive way and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries," Sullivan stated as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is pertinent to note that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in Delhi this week, and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang, China's foreign ministry announced on Monday.

At the invitation of the Government of India, Premier of the State Council Li will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, an eminent American expert on Tuesday said that China's decision to skip the G20 Summit in India points to a troubled state of India-China relations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asia Society Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy Daniel Russel said Xi recently traveled to South Africa to attend a BRICS summit in person. “So, his decision to skip this week’s G-20 in New Delhi is significant."

“The tensions between Delhi and Beijing, and the apparent animosity between the two leaders, seems the likeliest explanation — but we do not know. Not even offering an alibi makes it look like Xi Jinping is snubbing Modi — it points to the troubled state of PRC-Indian relations," he said.

Russel also noted that the absence of Putin and Xi leaves the field open to Biden to dominate the agenda as well as the airwaves in the G20 Summit, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He (Biden) can be expected to press for stronger measures against Russia, on clean energy transition, and on measures to deal with crushing debt among developing nations — the vast amount of which is held by China," he added.