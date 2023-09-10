Italy's PM ‘privately signals’ to Li Qiang seeking exit from China's Belt and Road pact: Report1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Giorgia Meloni privately signalled to Chinese Premier Li Qiang that Italy is planning to exit from an investment pact that has become a test of her nation’s relations with the US.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reportedly on Saturday, privately signalled to China's Premier Li Qiang that Italy is seeking to exit the Belts and Roads Initiative (BRI) agreement was signed four years ago. Earlier in July this year, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said that the BRI was an "improvised and atrocious" made by Italy while signing with China.