G20 Summit: Delhi to host the G20 Summit with leaders from 20 countries; Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, and Justin Trudeau are confirmed attendees.

Delhi is preparing to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, with leaders from 20 countries anticipated to participate in this significant event in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that this G20 Summit in India will be historic, as it will witness the largest gathering of world leaders.

According to a report by News 18, more than 40 world leaders are expected to take part in the summit in New Delhi. As preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit are in full swing, it's worth taking a closer look at the confirmed attendees and those who won't be participating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Joe Biden of the United States is scheduled to visit India from September 7th to September 10th to participate in the summit. During his visit, Biden will engage in discussions on collaborative measures to address global challenges, encompassing the transition to clean energy and the fight against climate change.

The White House also noted that the discussions will focus on bolstering the capabilities of multilateral development banks and alleviating the economic and social repercussions of the Ukraine conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has announced that Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will represent China at the 18th G20 Summit. This confirmation indicates that China's President Xi Jinping will not be in attendance at this year's G20 meeting in Delhi.

The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to participate in the summit. Reportedly, during his visit, Sunak may engage in discussions regarding the UK-India trade negotiations in a separate bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously informed Prime Minister Modi that he would not be present at the G20 Summit in Delhi. Instead, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent the country at the summit.

The South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, is scheduled to participate in the G20 Summit. South Korea's ambassador to India, Chang Jae Bok, announced earlier this month, "Our President will be attending the G20 Summit taking place on September 9-10."

French President Emmanuel Macron is confirmed to participate in the G20 Summit. As per News 18, it is anticipated that Macron will be accommodated at the Claridges hotel in New Delhi during his visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also confirmed his visit to G20 Summit. “I will be at the G20 in a week… and we will continue to make sure that the world is standing with Ukraine," Trudeau said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to India is a component of his broader three-nation tour, which encompasses Indonesia and the Philippines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also confirmed to participate in the summit. Following the summit, Erdogan is slated to travel to New York to take part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Additionally, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present at the summit and is reportedly planning to host French President Macron in New Delhi after the conclusion of the summit.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will be absent from the New Delhi summit as he has not received an invitation to attend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by News 18, several countries that have not yet confirmed their attendance at the summit include Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.

Additionally, the summit will see the participation of some "guest countries," which encompass the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, and Nigeria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20, consisting of 19 individual nations (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and the United States) along with the European Union, collectively forms a prominent international assembly.

The G20 Logo is inspired from India's national flag and contains vibrant colour of the ‘Tiranga’, ie saffron, white, green, and blue. The seamless combination of lotus coloured in white green and blue with the Earth adds on to the beauty of the logo. At a time, when climate change is causing severe loss of life, property and resources, the Earth in the logo reminds of the urgency to opt for an environmentally conscious approach. Beneath G20 logo, ‘Bharat’ is written in the Devanagari script.

(With inputs from agenices) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}