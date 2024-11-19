At the G20 summit, PM Modi praised India's initiatives for social inclusion and sustainable development, focusing on organic farming and climate-resilient crops. He emphasized the need to address the challenges faced by the Global South amid ongoing global crises.

During his speech at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to lifting 250 million people out of poverty. Addressing the G20 session on "Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty," he underscored India's approach of combining traditional methods with forward-looking strategies.

He highlighted the country's focus on organic farming and the promotion of climate-resilient crops as key elements in this effort. Here are the top ten updates:

1. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi summarised his address in which he noted the key steps that India has taken in its fight against poverty and hunger. "At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, spoke at the Session on the 'Fight Against Hunger and Poverty.' This is an important subject and success in this sector will contribute greatly towards sustainable progress. During my remarks, I talked about India's efforts, notably how we collectively worked to remove 250 million people from the clutches of poverty," PM Modi wrote on X.

2. "India believes in the approaches of 'Back to Basics' and 'March to Future.' That is why we are emphasising on organic farming, popularising millets (known as Shree Anna in India) and encouraging climate-resilient crop varieties," he added. PM Modi also highlighted India's achievement of providing free ration to 800 million people. He further spoke about initiatives to ensure healthcare for the poor and elderly.

3. In an address on the first day of the G20 summit, Modi complimented the Brazilian presidency of the grouping for taking forward the "people-centric decisions" taken at the bloc's summit in New Delhi last year, as reported by PTI.

4. The countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertiliser crisis caused by global conflicts and G20 must give primacy to their concerns and priorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The Indian G20 presidency's call for "One Earth, One Family, One Future" continued to resonate at the Rio conversations, he said.

5. US President Joe Biden, Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among the leaders attending the two-day summit at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum.

6. "I would like to say that countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertiliser crisis caused by global conflicts," he said. "So our discussions can only be successful when we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South," he added.

7. The prime minister made the remarks at the G20 session on 'Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty'. The opening day's highlight was the launch of a global alliance to combat poverty and hunger that has been supported by at least 80 nations.

8. In a post on 'X', Modi called the initiative "commendable" saying it marks a significant stride towards ensuring food security and uplifting vulnerable communities worldwide. “India assures full support to this effort."In his remarks at the session, the prime minister said India believes in the approaches of 'Back to Basics' and 'March to Future' and that is why it is emphasising organic farming, popularising millets and encouraging climate-resilient crop varieties.

9. "It is a matter of great satisfaction that we prioritised SDG (sustainable development goals). We focused on Inclusive development, women-led development, and youth power," he said, adding, "And gave wings to the hopes and aspirations of the Global South. It is clear that One Earth One Family One Future is as relevant at this summit as it was last year."

10. The theme of India's G20 presidency was drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of Maha Upanishad. "Maintaining our focus on Women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit," Modi added.