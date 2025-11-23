G20 Summit: Modi holds bilateral talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, interacts with global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, held on the fringe of the G20 Summit. This was part of India's extensive diplomatic agenda throughout the gathering of world leaders.

The G20 Leaders' Summit 2025, which began on Friday, is being hosted for the first time on African soil. Its theme for this year is "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability."

On arrival at the summit venue on Saturday, President Ramaphosa greeted PM Modi warmly with a 'namaste', symbolising the close ties between the two nations.

Global Development Frameworks During the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting the previous day, Modi called upon member nations to reappraise global development frameworks. He also put forward a proposal to launch a G20 initiative aimed at countering the drug-terror nexus, alongside the establishment of a global healthcare response unit. His address underscored that major global matters necessitated coordinated international efforts.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said: "The second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focused on building a resilient world in the face of disasters, climate change and ensuring energy transitions that are just as well as robust food systems. India has been actively working on all these fronts, building a future that is human-centric and inclusive."

The Prime Minister also held discussions with numerous global figures, including the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, amongst others.

Following his meeting with the British Prime Minister, PM Modi wrote on X: “It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains.”

Also Read | G20 envoys agree draft declaration despite US boycott, sources say

In a session entitled 'A Resilient World - the G20's Contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems', Modi reiterated India's focus on a development path that is people-centric, sustainable, and inclusive. He noted that India’s approach is closely aligned with worldwide efforts to bolster resilience against emerging challenges.

Modi subsequently stated that he had a "great exchange of views" with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, confirming that both nations aim "to diversify bilateral cooperation." He added that he was "delighted" to meet President Macron, reporting that they "had an engaging exchange on different issues. India France ties remain a force for global good!"

His interaction with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, their second meeting this year, was described by the prime minister as "indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership." Both sides discussed avenues for further expanding economic and investment collaboration.

After meeting the Brazilian President, Modi noted: "India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people."