G20 summit: Modi urges return to path of diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine war

G20 summit: Modi urges return to path of diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine war3 min read . 08:57 PM IST
- The prime minister said the need of the hour is to show ‘concrete and collective resolve’ to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world
NEW DELHI :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated India’s call for return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Speaking at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, Modi said “I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine."
Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world, he said. "After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders,“ he noted.
The prime minister said the need of the hour is to show “concrete and collective resolve" to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. “I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world," he said.
Addressing the session on Food and Energy Security, Modi also underlined the global challenges of the Ukraine war, climate change and Covid pandemic and their impact on global supply chains. “There is a crisis of essentials, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe," he said.
“We should also not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions such as the UN have been unsuccessful on these issues. And we have all failed to make suitable reforms in them. Therefore, today the world has greater expectations from the G-20," he added.
Modi said India ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens during the pandemic and also supplied food grains to many countries in need. However, the current shortage of fertilisers is a “huge crisis" for food security.
“In India, for sustainable food security, we’re promoting natural farming & re-popularising nutritious & traditional foodgrains like millets. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year," PM said and added, “Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured."
Speaking on energy security, he said India’s security on this front is important for global growth as it is the world’s fastest growing economy.
“We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured," Modi said.
“India is committed to clean energy and environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition," he added.
“During India’s G20 presidency, we will work for global consensus on all these issues," Modi said.
India will host the next G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023.
PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with leaders of G20 members and guest countries on the margins of the summit on Wednesday.
