‘Historical’: Leaders applaud G20 Summit's 'New Delhi Declaration'

The G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that consensus had been reached among member states, marking a major breakthourgh in the meet of the most powerful nations in the world.

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi told the leaders while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"It is my proposal that this G20 Declaration be adopted," the prime minister said. After the approval of the members, Modi said, "I announce the adoption of this Declaration". "On this occasion I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," he said.

With consensus eluding on the paragraph relating to the Ukraine conflict, India had on Friday circulated a draft Summit Declaration among the member countries without the paragraph on the geopolitical issue in an attempt to hammer out a positive outcome, news agency PTI had reported citing diplomats aware of the situation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to microblogging site ‘X’ and thanked the G20 leaders.

“Today at the #G20 Leaders' Summit #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration is officially adopted. @PMOIndia @narendramodi's emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support.", she wrote