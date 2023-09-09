‘Historical’: Leaders applaud G20 Summit's 'New Delhi Declaration'

The G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that consensus had been reached among member states, marking a major breakthourgh in the meet of the most powerful nations in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi told the leaders while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"It is my proposal that this G20 Declaration be adopted," the prime minister said. After the approval of the members, Modi said, "I announce the adoption of this Declaration". "On this occasion I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," he said.

With consensus eluding on the paragraph relating to the Ukraine conflict, India had on Friday circulated a draft Summit Declaration among the member countries without the paragraph on the geopolitical issue in an attempt to hammer out a positive outcome, news agency PTI had reported citing diplomats aware of the situation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to microblogging site 'X' and thanked the G20 leaders.

“Today at the #G20 Leaders' Summit #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration is officially adopted. @PMOIndia @narendramodi's emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support.", she wrote

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant claimed that the Delhi Declaration was historic and path-breaking and said there was 100% consensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.

The reference to geopolitics is especially important given the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world (sic)," Mr Kant posted on X.

The New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries on Saturday called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.

"Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety," it said.