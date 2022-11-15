G20 summit: PM Modi calls for diplomatic solution to Ukraine war

After being virtually held in 2020 with Saudi Arabia serving as chair, it will be held in person this year and simultaneously online and offline in 2021 with Italy serving as chair
Speaking at the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit, which is taking place in the city of Bali, Prime Minister Modi started his speech by emphasizing the path of ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine.
He said, "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine."
“Over the past century, WWII wreaked havoc in the world. After that leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn", he further added.
He also informed the summit members of how India has been promoting natural farming for sustainable food security and re-popularizing nutritious and traditional food grains like millet.
He urged all to celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm in the upcoming year.
According to PM Modi Climate change, the covid pandemic, and developments in Ukraine have created havoc in the world.
“Global Supply Chains have been devastated. There is a crisis in the supply of essential goods, essential goods in the whole world. The challenge is more serious for the poor citizens of every country", he said.
Ending his speech he spoke about how India's energy security is also important for global growth.
“We should not encourage any kind of restrictions on the supply of energy. And ensure stability in the energy market. India is committed towards clean energy and environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources", he said.
For the 17th Group of 20 Summit, leaders from all over the world, including President of the United States Joe Biden, and President of China Xi Jinping, have gathered in Indonesia.
The two-day summit, which begins today focuses on topics such as global economic recovery, global health architecture, digital transformation, sustainable energy transition, and climate change, among others, and has the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."
Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, called for global cooperation to address global issues like climate change on Monday.
He said that a "climate solidarity pact" is beneficial to achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, calling climate change the "defining challenge" of our time. He stated, "The climate solidarity pact can be made or broken by the G20 leaders."
PM Modi had stated in his statement of departure that he will have in-depth discussions with the other leaders of the G20 on important global concerns like reviving global growth, food, and energy security, the environment, health, and digital transformation.
"On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," he added.
At the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister will have bilateral conversations with world leaders to inform them of India's shifting G20 priorities.
This G20 Summit is especially special because India will take over the G20 Summit's presidency on December 1, 2022, and the presidency will be handed over during the Summit in Bali.
The G20 is the most important forum for international economic cooperation. It is important for shaping and strengthening global governance on all major international economic and development issues.
PM Modi will attend three working sessions at the level of leaders during the two-day Bali Summit. A session on digital transformation, a session on food and energy security, and a session on health are among these.
