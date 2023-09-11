G20 Summit: PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron pledge to strengthen India-France defence ties3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:33 AM IST
India and France have expressed their commitment to enhancing defence cooperation, including collaborating on the design and production of advanced defence systems. They also discussed the progress of the Jaitapur nuclear project.
During their meeting at the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their commitment to enhancing the defence cooperation between India and France.
