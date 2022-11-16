G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
This was the third meeting between the leaders this year; the previous meetings took place during PM’s visit to Berlin on 2 May 2022 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by Prime Minister’s visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.
This was the third meeting between the leaders this year; the previous meetings took place during PM’s visit to Berlin on 2 May 2022 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by Prime Minister’s visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.
In a tweet, Modi said he was “delighted" to meet the German Chancellor.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a tweet, Modi said he was “delighted" to meet the German Chancellor.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Delighted to meet Chancellor Scholz. This is our third meeting this year and we built on the strong ground covered during the Inter Governmental Consultations held earlier. We discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues," he tweeted.
“Delighted to meet Chancellor Scholz. This is our third meeting this year and we built on the strong ground covered during the Inter Governmental Consultations held earlier. We discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues," he tweeted.
The Prime Minister’s Office described the talks as “fruitful".
The Prime Minister’s Office described the talks as “fruitful".
“A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance and security," PMO India tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance and security," PMO India tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC.
According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC.
“They also agreed to deepen trade and investment ties and further increase cooperation in the areas of defence and security, migration and mobility, and infrastructure," the ministry said.
Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums including G20 and the UN.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums including G20 and the UN.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over $21 billion.
In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over $21 billion.