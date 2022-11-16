G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to expand trade and investment linkages between the two countries particularly in fintech, renewable energy, skill development, health and pharmaceutical sectors.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the immense scope for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation in emerging areas, including green economy and solar energy.
“Delighted to meet PM @leehsienloong in Bali. We discussed boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors such as the green economy, renewable energy, FinTech and deepening trade relations. Singapore is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted,
According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, both Modi and Lee took note of the strong strategic partnership between India and Singapore and regular high level ministerial and institutional interactions, including the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, held at New Delhi in September.
The two leaders reiterated their commitment to expand trade and investment linkages between the two countries particularly in fintech, renewable energy, skill development, health and pharmaceutical sectors.
“PM Modi invited Singapore to invest in various sectors including Green economy, infrastructure, and digitalisation and to take advantage of India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetisation Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan," the ministry said.
The two leaders also exchanged views on recent global and regional developments. PM Modi appreciated Singapore’s role in India’s Act East Policy and its role as the country coordinator of ASEAN-India relations from 2021-2024. Both leaders reiterated their desire for working together for furthering the India-ASEAN multi-faceted cooperation.
According to the ministry, PM Modi conveyed best wishes to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for the future and invited him to visit India for the G-20 Summit next year.