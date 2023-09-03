Due to time constraints and the organization of the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in one-on-one discussions with US President Biden on Friday evening, and he will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron after the conclusion of the high-level meetings on Sunday.

As reported by Hindustan Times, it is known that PM Modi is inclined to arrange a dinner for one of his close friends and a lunch for the other, but the actual timing of these events will be contingent on President Biden's arrival schedule on Friday and President Macron's departure to Dhaka on Sunday, following the conclusion of the G-20 summit.

President Biden is set to be extended an invitation for dinner on Friday, though the timing may take into account any potential jet lag. In contrast, President Macron is inclined to join PM Modi for a Sunday afternoon lunch along with bilateral discussions.

Additionally, it has come to light that PM Modi intends to hold bilateral talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as there hasn't been a substantial bilateral conversation between the two leaders for several months.

While discussions about the Ukraine war and its repercussions on the world economy will be prominent during the G-20 summit, PM Modi's primary emphasis will be on leveraging this gathering to spotlight the concerns of the global south and prioritize the 17 sustainable development goals. This focus is based on a 2021 UN report, which underscored the disruptive impact of the global pandemic on these goals.

According to the UN report, in addition to the four million deaths recorded at the time, the pandemic pushed between 119-124 million people into poverty and chronic hunger, and approximately 255 million jobs were lost. It's worth noting that the pandemic originated in Wuhan, China.

PM Modi's objective for the G-20 summit is to place a special emphasis on Africa, as it suffered the most severe impacts among global southern regions due to the pandemic. For this reason, he advocates for Africa to have a standing invitation to the G-20 summit. While financial commitments from developed nations regarding climate change challenges are still pending, PM Modi is expected to promote an understanding of green development and green objectives to safeguard the future from climate-related catastrophes.

Within this context, PM Modi will advocate for millets as a solution to global food security, as these grains possess the capacity to thrive in challenging climatic conditions and high temperatures.

While it's crucial for developed nations to offer financial support and technology to discourage the use of coal for power generation in the global south, PM Modi will advocate for a shift in global lifestyles, a concept he refers to as "mission LIFE," to safeguard the environment.

PM Modi's key emphasis at the G-20 summit will revolve around the development and empowerment of women, recognizing the significant setback that women's progress has experienced globally due to the pandemic. This aligns with PM Modi's vision of inclusion, ensuring that no one is excluded, a goal he has achieved domestically through programs like "antodhya."

In the final moments leading up to the summit, global leaders will engage in last-minute political negotiations to reach a consensus on how to advance global economic growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies)