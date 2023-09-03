G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Sheikh Hasina3 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
PM Modi to hold one-on-one discussions with President Biden and bilateral talks with President Macron at G-20 summit.
Due to time constraints and the organization of the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in one-on-one discussions with US President Biden on Friday evening, and he will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron after the conclusion of the high-level meetings on Sunday.