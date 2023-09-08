G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:24 AM IST
PM Modi to hold multiple bilateral meetings with Canada, Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil, Nigeria, Mauritius, Bangladesh, USA, UK, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with global leaders during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, sources said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message