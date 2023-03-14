G-20 summit: Russian President Vladimir Putin may come to India in September

G-20 summit: Russian President Vladimir Putin may come to India in September1 min read . 11:13 AM IST
The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the G-20 summit in India in September, news agencies have reported. "It cannot be ruled out," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Putin's participation in the summit in India in September was being considered. "But no decision has been made yet," Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency.
G20 or the Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies
The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.
The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
India assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1 last year. Over 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period. It will culminate with a summit in the national capital in September this year.
Formally, India has invited Putin to the G-20 summit and the Kremlin has accepted. But last year, amid pressure from the US and its allies over the war, Putin dropped plans to attend the gathering in Indonesia and sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place. He also skipped the G-20 meeting in Rome a year earlier while he was planning his invasion of Ukraine.
