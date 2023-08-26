G20 Summit in Delhi: Offices to opt WFH from Sept 8-10; Check latest traffic advisory for metro, bus services5 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Access to New Delhi will be restricted during the G20 Summit from September 8-10, with only residents and essential service workers allowed entry. Participants include Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron, and Justin Trudeau.
During the G20 Summit days, access to the national capital will undergo significant limitations, particularly within the New Delhi district, often referred to as the Lutyens' Zone.
