Access to New Delhi will be restricted during the G20 Summit from September 8-10, with only residents and essential service workers allowed entry. Participants include Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron, and Justin Trudeau.

During the G20 Summit days, access to the national capital will undergo significant limitations, particularly within the New Delhi district, often referred to as the Lutyens' Zone.

According to a traffic plan released by the Delhi Police, entry will be restricted exclusively to residents and essential service workers who can verify their identities.

These measures will be in effect from September 8 to 10, with the most stringent regulations enforced during the last two days.

Anticipated and verified participants include Joe Biden, the President of the United States; Xi Jinping, the Premier of China; Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; and Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. Additionally, thousands of individuals have received invitations to attend as delegates, government representatives, and other esteemed figures.

The imposed limitations have been categorized into two types: controlled and regulated zones. The initial district of New Delhi has been designated as Controlled Zone 1. Specific areas like Vikas Marg leading to ITO, roads in proximity to the Red Fort, and the vicinity surrounding the city's primary train stations have been grouped into Controlled Zone 2, due to their proximity to the event venue.

The area covered by the Ring Road will be considered the Regulated Zone, as stated by Surender Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic). He further mentioned that a dedicated helpdesk will be introduced on the Delhi Police website. This helpdesk will provide information about accessible transportation options and medical facilities during the event.

"There will be no impact of these restrictions on ambulance movement or essential services. Since no buses will be allowed to move on the city roads between the midnights of September 7 and September 10, people are advised to use the Metro for commuting to their destination," he said. Police officials, however, have separately written to the Delhi Metro asking them to shut services at some stations.

During the summit, in Controlled Zone 1, taxis and auto-rickshaws will not be allowed unless they are carrying residents or tourists who have confirmed hotel bookings within that zone. Across the city, bus services will face limitations on September 8, 9, and 10.

On the final day of the summit, September 10, between 5 am and 1 pm, similar restrictions will be implemented in Controlled Zone 2. This will result in restricted access to certain areas: New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road, Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony, ITO from Vikas Marg, Rajghat Chowk from Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg side, and Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road.

Within the regulated zones, roads leading towards the New Delhi district will have checkpoints at different points. Only residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles, and vehicles transporting passengers to the airport or train stations will be granted access from 5 am on September 9 until 11.59 pm on September 10.

In the recent weeks, the government has issued directives to close markets, offices, schools, and other businesses from September 8 to 10. This time frame coincides with the movement of important individuals from India and other countries who will be commuting between the convention center at Pragati Maidan and various hotels in the city. The majority of prominent hotels are situated within Controlled Zone 1.

Just to confirm, September 9-10 falls on a weekend. Yadav clarified that individuals residing in the New Delhi region or tourists with hotel reservations in that specific zone will have the privilege to utilize auto-rickshaws and taxis for transportation.

However, overseeing this situation might pose difficulties.

“People coming from Delhi airport will only be allowed to enter the New Delhi area after showing their bonafide identity documents. Road travel to IGI Airport is also likely to be affected during that period. For passengers going to the airport by their own vehicles, we have made some special arrangements. They are advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand," he said.

According to officials, over 10,000 police personnel will be on the ground to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement in the national capital.

In addition to buses, the blanket bans also include all types of goods vehicles that will be banned from Delhi unless they are carrying daily-use commodities like milk, fruits, and vegetables or critical supplies like medical equipment.

"Medical emergency vehicles will be assured hassle-free movement throughout Delhi. Movement of the general public will also be facilitated via alternate routes and modes of transport," Yadav said.

The Special CP also said,"Intestate buses will be allowed to enter Delhi but not allowed to terminate at the inter-state bus terminals (ISBT), including Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar. "They will be stationed at temporary terminals. For ambulance service, the helpline number is 6828400604, which will come in operation from the night of September 7."

The Delhi Traffic Police, in its advisory, said commuters travelling via road from Gurgaon to Terminal-3 of IGI Airport can take NH-48 — Rao Gajraj Singh Marg — Old Delhi Gurugram Road — UER II — Service Road NH-48 — T3 Terminal Road. “From Dwarka to Terminal 3, commuters can use Dwarka Sector-22 Road — UER II — Service Road NH-48 — T3 Terminal Road. For Terminal 1, they can travel via Dwarka Sector-22 Road - UER II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Service Road NH-48 - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg," the advisory stated.

The advisory also said that the commuters travelling from New Delhi and south Delhi to T-3 and T-1 can use AIIMS Chowk — Moti Bagh Chowk — RTR Marg — Sanjay T-Point — T3 Terminal Road and from Sanjay T-Point to Ullan Batar Marg and Terminal T1. "For the commuters going to airport from west Delhi, it is advisable to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri-Dwarka Road - UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road," the advisory said.

(With inputs from agencies)