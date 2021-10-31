OPEN APP
G20 to end finance for dirty coal plants abroad by year-end: Draft
The world's most advanced nations will stop financing "unabated" coal plants abroad by year's end, G20 leaders wrote in a draft statement Sunday seen by AFP.

The G20 will "put an end to the provision of international public finance for new unabated coal power generation abroad by the end of 2021," said the draft, referring to fossil fuels whose emissions have not gone through any filtering process.

