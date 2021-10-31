Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World / G20 to end finance for dirty coal plants abroad by year-end: Draft

G20 to end finance for dirty coal plants abroad by year-end: Draft

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 05:52 PM IST AFP

The G20 will ‘put an end to the provision of international public finance for new unabated coal power generation abroad by the end of 2021’ said the draft

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The world's most advanced nations will stop financing "unabated" coal plants abroad by year's end, G20 leaders wrote in a draft statement Sunday seen by AFP.

The G20 will "put an end to the provision of international public finance for new unabated coal power generation abroad by the end of 2021," said the draft, referring to fossil fuels whose emissions have not gone through any filtering process.

