G20: US President Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping not attending Summit

US President Joe Biden said he was disappointed about reports his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, plans to skip the G-20 summit in New Delhi this week.

Also Read: After Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India. Will it affect the host country? Speaking to reporters in Delaware on Sunday, Biden said, “I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him,".

President Biden did not clarify the location for his next meeting with Xi Jinping but the two leaders could have an opportunity to meet in November this year when US hosts the APEC conference in San Francisco, reported Bloomberg.

President Biden will visit India between September 7 to September 10 for the G-20 Summit, later followed by a trip to Vietnam. Notably, President Biden and PM Narendra Modi are scheduled to engage in one-on-one discussions on Friday evening.

Speaking about his visit to India and Vietnam, Biden said, "I want a little more ... coordination. I think they both (India and Vietnam) want much closer relations with the United States and that can be very helpful,"

Amidst rising tensions between India and China at the border, President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G-20 Summit in Delhi. Moreover, Premier Li Qiang is expected to attend the G-20 Summit in his place but another government official could be named in his place instead, the Bloomberg report noted.

The G20 Summit in Delhi will be held over two days, on September 9 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

Apart from Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his decision to not attend the summit in person as he has to focus on the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

