India thinks that the world have to work together on the global regulations for artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the G20 virtual Summit on 22 November.

PM Modi said, as news agency ANI quoted, "The world is worried about the negative effects of AI. India thinks that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI. Understanding how dangerous deepfake is for society and individuals, we need to work forward. We want AI should reach the people, it must be safe for society."

Not only this, PM Modi also spoke on the dangers posed by deepfakes to society and individuals. He said, "We must understand the dangers posed by deepfakes to society and individuals."

In his opening remarks at the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said it is a matter of pride for India that the African Union became a member of G20 in India's presidency.

"In India's Presidency, G20 came to be recognised as People's-20. Crores of people in the country got connected with G20. We celebrated it as the festival," PM Modi said.

Apart from this, PM Modi stressed the importance of mutual trust to deal with challenges. "In today's world which is full of challenges, it is mutual trust that binds us, connects us with each other."

Among other things, he also spoke on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire issue and said he welcomed the news of the release of hostages and hoped all the hostages would be released soon.

The summit includes the participation of leaders from all G20 member countries, the Chair of the African Union, and representatives from nine guest countries, along with the heads of 11 international organizations—all of whom have been extended invitations to attend.

With agency inputs.

