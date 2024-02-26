G-33 countries call for permanent public stockholding solution for food security
The G-33's statement expressed disappointment with the lack of progress in agriculture trade negotiations and the failure to fulfil mandates from previous conferences.
New Delhi: Ahead of the 13th ministerial conference of World Trade Organization (WTO), a majority of the G-33 countries, a coalition of developing nations known as the "Friends of Special Products" in agriculture, have called for a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security in a ministerial statement on agriculture trade negotiations released on Sunday.