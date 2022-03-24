G7 allies seek to halt Russian gold transactions: White House

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.07:49 PM ISTAFP
The G7 allies will work jointly 'to blunt Russia's ability to fund... (President Vladimir) Putin's war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold... is covered by existing sanctions', the statement said
The G7 group of advanced economies and the European Union pledged to block transactions involving the Russian central bank's gold reserves to hamper any Moscow bid to circumvent Western sanctions, the White House said Thursday.
The allies will work jointly "to blunt Russia's ability to fund... (President Vladimir) Putin's war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold... is covered by existing sanctions", the statement said.
