Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  G7 allies seek to halt Russian gold transactions: White House

G7 allies seek to halt Russian gold transactions: White House

Germany's Chancellor Scholz, British PM Johnson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, France's President Macron and Canada's PM Trudeau speak before G7 leaders' family photo during a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022.
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST AFP

The G7 allies will work jointly 'to blunt Russia's ability to fund... (President Vladimir) Putin's war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold... is covered by existing sanctions', the statement said

The G7 group of advanced economies and the European Union pledged to block transactions involving the Russian central bank's gold reserves to hamper any Moscow bid to circumvent Western sanctions, the White House said Thursday.

The G7 group of advanced economies and the European Union pledged to block transactions involving the Russian central bank's gold reserves to hamper any Moscow bid to circumvent Western sanctions, the White House said Thursday.

The allies will work jointly "to blunt Russia's ability to fund... (President Vladimir) Putin's war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold... is covered by existing sanctions", the statement said.

The allies will work jointly "to blunt Russia's ability to fund... (President Vladimir) Putin's war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold... is covered by existing sanctions", the statement said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!