G-7 commits to 1 bn extra Covid-19 vaccines: Final communique takeaways

Here are the highlights that cap a 3-day summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall on the southern English coast

Group of Seven leaders promised to deliver at least 1 billion extra doses of vaccines over the next year, according to the final communique obtained by Bloomberg News.

On coronavirus:

“Total G7 commitments since the start of the pandemic provide for a total of over two billion vaccine doses, with the commitments since we last met in February 2021, including here in Carbis Bay, providing for one billion doses over the next year"

“Taken together, the dose equivalent of our financial contributions and our direct dose sharing mean that the G7’s commitments since the start of the pandemic provide for a total of over 2 billion vaccine doses"

"We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China." On China:

G-7 “calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law." On tax:

“We need a tax system that is fair across the world. We endorse the historic commitment made by the G7 on 5 June. We will now continue the discussion to reach consensus on a global agreement on an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights and an ambitious global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country-by-country basis, through the G20/OECD inclusive framework and look forward to reaching an agreement at the July meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors." On Russia:

We reiterate our interest in stable and predictable relations with Russia, and will continue to engage where there are areas of mutual interest. We reaffirm our call on Russia to stop its destabilising behaviour and malign activities, including its interference in other countries' democratic systems, and to fulfil its international human rights obligations and commitments." On transition away from diesel and gas cars:

“Protect our planet supporting a green revolution that creates jobs, cuts emissions and seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees. We commit to net zero no later than 2050, halving our collective emissions over the two decades to 2030, increasing climate finance to 2025; and to protect or conserve at least 30 percent of our land and oceans by 2030. We acknowledge our duty to safeguard the planet for future generations."

