G7 condemns Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait: ‘Destabilizing the region’

The military drills were announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island

The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

