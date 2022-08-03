Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
G7 condemns Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait: 'Destabilizing the region'

Gurukul school of art, artist paints a portrait of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in the backdrop of her visit to Taiwan.
1 min read . 09:43 PM ISTAFP

The military drills were announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island

The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Wednesday condemned military drills announced by China around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait" and China's "escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region", the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

