G7 calls for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Gaza war - What does this mean and how is it different from ceasefire?
Foreign ministers from G7 countries have issued a ‘unified’ call for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war. Officials also sought a return to a broader peace process and underscored the need to protect civilians and comply with international laws. Following a two-day meeting in Tokyo, G7 members also said they were committed to preparing long-term solutions for Gaza.