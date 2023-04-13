G7 finance leaders pledge financial stability, supply chain diversity

G7 finance leaders pledge financial stability, supply chain diversity3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:04 AM IST
G7 finance leaders pledged on Wednesday to take action to maintain the stability of the global financial system after recent banking turmoil and to give low- and middle-income countries a bigger role in diversifying supply chains to make them more resilient.
