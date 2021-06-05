G7 finance ministers agree on global minimum tax of at least 15%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.04:48 PM ISTDavid Milliken,Kate Holton,Michael Holden, Reuters
The G7 commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises
LONDON: Group of Seven rich nations agreed on Saturday to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis.
"We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises," a communique from G7 finance ministers seen by Reuters said.
"We will provide for appropriate coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
