G7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit on Friday, June 14. India has been invited to the Summit as an Outreach Country. Here's what to expect from the Summit this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Italy from Thursday, June 13, until Sunday, June 15. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on issues ranging from the global economy to the Global South and the Russia-Ukraine war and discuss issues linked to national security and bilateral ties.

PM Modi will play an important role in the G7 Summit, Indian ambassador to Italy Vani Rao said. India has been invited to the Summit as an Outreach Country. The G7 summit takes place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region.

This will mark PM Modi's first foreign trip since he assumed power for the third consecutive term as the Prime Minister. The G7 Summit will mark India's 11th participation in the forum. This is also the fifth consecutive G7 Summit Modi is taking part.

Here's a deep dive into PM Modi's schedule, list of leaders he is likely to meet, and topics likely to unfold during discussions.

1. When will PM Modi attend G7 Summit in Italy? PM Modi will participate in the G7 Summit on Friday, June 14. "...At the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Apulia, Italy, tomorrow to participate in the 50th G7 Summit which is to be held there on June 14. India has been invited as an Outreach Country," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Wednesday, June 12.

2. G7: What will PM Modi discuss on June 14? On June 14 – "the main day for the G7 Outreach Summit" – PM Modi will participate in the "Outreach session" along with the other countries invited to the summit.

"At this session, the focus would be on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. It will be a block agenda item where the G7 and the Outreach Countries will share their views and perspectives," the foreign secretary said. The session will be held between 5:30 pm (IST) and 9:00 pm on Friday.

On Friday, the G7 Summit will begin at 1 pm (IST) and continue until 10:30 pm. The long day will be followed by a concert performance and informal dinner hosted by the Italian PM.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7, the Outreach Countries, and the international organisations.

3. G7: Who will PM Modi meet? PM Modi will likely meet with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Here's what they are likely to discuss:

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the two Prime Ministers "are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and give directions for next steps."

He said the premiers are expected to review the Strategic Partnership and its various elements. "One of the Strategic Partnership elements is defence, "but that's not the only element".

"There are other elements of bilateral engagement that would be reviewed by the two Prime Ministers," he added. The two leaders last met during the Cop28 Summit in December 2023. Italy is India's fourth largest trading partner in the European Union.

B. US' Joe Biden: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden expects to see PM Modi in Italy. However, the meeting has not yet beenconfirmed.

When asked about the US President's plan in Italy and the country's position on the allegation against India over an attempt to kill a Khalistani leader on US soil, Sullivan said, "... it will be a continuing topic of dialogue between the US and India".

"It’s up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our — our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another. What the nature of that encounter is is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid," Sullivan said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Canada's Justin Trudeau: PM Modi may also meet Canadian PM Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. That meeting is also yet to be confirmed.

With Trudeau, PM Modi may raise India's concerns regarding the Khalistani forces operating on Canadian soil. The diplomatic ties between India and Canada plunged in 2022 when Trudeau alleged that there was an "India link" to the alleged assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

A day before the G7 Summit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, "...the main issue with regard to Canada continues to be the political space that Canada provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence. We have repeatedly conveyed our deep concerns to them, and we expect them to take strong actions."

Kwatra further clarified that other agenda items for discussion "are essentially confined to the discussions only among the G7 countries". He said it is quite natural that in the bilateral sideline discussions, the meetings that PM Modi will have, "it is to be expected that the ongoing developments across the world of significance will come up for discussion".

"Naturally, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is one of them," he added.

4. Japan's Fumio Kishida: PM Modi is likely to meet the Japanese leader around 11:00 pm on Friday. In a statement on Wednesday, Kishida said he will be "holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Modi of India".

Why is G7 important for PM Modi? This is PM Modi's first international tour after becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time. He took oath as the PM on June 9.

After assuming office for the third term, PM Modi's participation in G7 Summit in Italy and bilateral meeting with other world leaders are expected to strengthen ties with the Western nations.

A range of global challenges remain before PM Modi, including a diplomatic tiff with Canada over the Nijjar killing and the impact of the ongoing geopolitical conflicts

Cross-border terrorism remains a major problem for India. In recent days, Jammu and Kashmir have seen three terror attacks in less than four days. Besides, China's alleged expansion in the Indian Ocean Region and territorial dispute with India pose another challenge.

Indian ambassador to Italy Vani Rao told news agency ANI that PM Modi will play an important role in the global platform to engage with other world leaders on issues of importance to India, as well as to the Global South.

Kwatra said India's regular participation at the G7 Summit points to increasing recognition and contribution of India's efforts to resolve global challenges, "including those of peace, security, development, and environment preservation."

Meloni's support for Ukraine against Russia has warmed Italy's ties with Western allies.

But the G7 Summit will be a litmus test for her Atlanticism, especially as “Italy will be expected to facilitate a solution to the much-debated problem of how to leverage profits generated by confiscated Russian assets and use them for Kyiv’s benefit," the Guardian reported. Atlanticism refers to the belief in or support for a close relationship between western Europe and the US, or particularly for NATO.

Italy assumed the G7 Presidency for the seventh time on January 1, 2024. The G7 nations are the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.

